Gastrointestinal illness spreads to dozens in veterans home

QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) – Gastrointestinal illness has popped up in the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

Illinois Department of Health leaders say 24 people started dealing with vomiting and diarrhea earlier this week and for a period of at least two days. They believe norovirus, an issue often linked to contaminated foods, is suspected as the cause.

Norovirus infections are viral and can’t be treated with antibiotics. Between 19 and 21 million cases of it happen each year.

Health leaders say results are pending, but the norovirus suspicions arose because of symptoms shown by people in the home.

The Quincy home is the same place where 13 people died in recent years from Legionnaires’ disease.