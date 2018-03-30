Leonard: Let us choose what's best for our children

SPRINGFIELD -- The controversial tackle football ban working its way through the Illinois House has a staunch opponent just an 80-yard pass away from the capitol.



Sacred Heart-Griffin head coach Ken Leonard has built one of the state's most successful football programs since taking over at Griffin High back in 1984-85, and with it has earned the respect of his peers like few have before.



In this WAND interview, Leonard shares his thoughts regarding the notion that those under 12 years of age shouldn't be allowed to play tackle football. He says that the debate shouldn't be whether a ban is prudent, but rather if it's the government's place to make those decisions for parents.



