Tupper's Take: Illinois' latest basketball commitment; Final Four predictions

On this edition of Tupper's Take, Gordon Voit and Mark Tupper from the Herald and Review discuss the Final Four, including the extreme volume of interview requests for Loyola chaplain Sister Jean. Mark makes his picks, plus the two discuss if the Ramblers can sustain the momentum they've built up as a program.



In Top Two, the pair discusses Illinois' most recent men's basketball commit: Austria-native Giorgi Bezhanishvili. How will the big man contribute to the Illini next season?