Illinois Department of Corrections facing litigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Corrections is facing litigation for missing a payment on 4 prisoner transport buses.

The lawsuit was filed by Wells Fargo Equipment Finance Inc. Claiming the state agency has neither paid for the buses not returned the equipment as per contract.

The IDOC signed an agreement in 2014 for 4 buses at the price of $580,000.

The IDOC spokesperson says the agency submitted a voucher for the $580,000 payment to the comptroller's office in January.

Comptroller Mendoza’s office says officials haven’t prioritized the payment and the office is not aware of the law suit.