Stopping fatal bleeding

Healthcare changes are coming to Illinois residents Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of thousands of Illinois residents with medicaid will have their coverage change Sunday when they’re transferred into a managed care program called HealthChoice Illinois.
Synthetic marijuana leads to death of Illinois resident
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Synthetic cannabis claim a life in Illinois.
Dog attack sends man to hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A man is in hospital care after a dog attacked him.
Illinois Department of Corrections facing litigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Corrections is facing litigation for missing a payment on 4 prisoner transport busses.
Mister Softee store opens in Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The great taste of Mister Softee ice cream is now available in a store at Overlook Adventure Park.
Local Easter egg hunts and celebrations
(WAND) - Easter is this Sunday, and there are lots of egg hunts and events going on around the area. Here is a list of celebrations and family events in our area.
ISP conduct Operation Sauter for 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police conducted Operation Sauter on March 28 and March 29.
Three people win million-dollar 'Millionaire Raffle' prizes
ILLINOIS (WAND) – One person in a trio of million-dollar lottery winners will bring a prize home to central Illinois.
Mega Millions jackpot hits milestone
(WAND) – Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be for one of the largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history.
Police: Coach sent Snapchat messages to student
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a high school coach accused of having inappropriate conversations with a student exchanged Snapchat messages with her.
