CHAMPAIGN -- Just when you think Bren Spillane is about to cool off, think again.

The Illini junior went 4-5 with two homeruns in Saturday's 13-12 win over Iowa.

Over the last 10 games Spillane is batting .676 with 11 homers, and 23 RBI's. He moved into a tie with California's Andrew Vaughn for the national lead in homers (14).

Illinois will look to take the rubber game from Iowa Sunday at 2 pm.