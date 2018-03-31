Millikin to introduce gender neutral bathrooms

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University has made a progressive move. A initiate to change all single stall bathrooms on campus to gender neutral restrooms has been signed, sealed, and delivered by the Student Senate President, Millikin’s president, the dean of students, and the Student Senate Vice President of Administration. While starting with a single bathroom, the university will slowly implement the changes over time.

