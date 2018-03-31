AIDS relief provided for low income residents

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Chicago is receiving more than $6.7 million in federal grants to help low-income residents with HIV and AIDS.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth say the funds from the Department of health and Human Services are intended to provide support services to people living with HIV or Aids and their families.

The care is focused on providing the best possible outcome to patients.