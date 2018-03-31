The American Legion is hosting a day for Women

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Today was a day for the women of the American Legion.

There were vendors, food, and fun all set up to have a ball, but also to raise money for the Honor Guard, the American Legion, and the Sons of the American Legion.

If you didn’t make these events but would still like to contribute to the cause, you can donate at the American Legion in Decatur.

