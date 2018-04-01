MVC Newcomer of the Year Yarbrough returning to ISU for final season

NORMAL -- The Illinois State men's basketball team got some really good news this weekend - their best player is coming back.

Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year Milik Yarbrough has announced that he will not enter the 2018 NBA Draft.

"I want to spend my final season at Illinois State developing so that I can have a long and successful professional career," Yarbrough said. "More importantly, I feel like I have unfinished business here at ISU. I want to help my team have a special season next year, get to the NCAA Tournament, and reach some personal goals. It is also very important to me that I get my degree."

Yarbrough averaged 16.6 points, and 6.6 rebounds per game last season. The Redbirds finished 18-15, after losing to Loyola-Chicago in the MVC Tournament championship game.