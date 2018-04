CHAMPAIGN -- Iowa scored four unanswered runs to beat No. 22 Illinois, 4-2 in the series finale Sunday.

The game was moved up three hours to beat the incoming snow.

Illinois (17-7, 4-2) scored their only two runs in the first inning on RBI singles by Michael Massey and Doran Turchin. Iowa (16-9, 3-2) answered with back-to-back two run innings in the 6th and 7th.

Illinois is back in action Wednesday at Illinois State.