Decatur house hit by bullets

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur homeowner found two bullet holes in their home.

A 34-year-old woman who lives in the 700 block of West Grand Ave. said she heard four shots ring out around 8:30 Saturday night. When she checked, she found two bullet holes in the siding.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time or any information about why the house was shot at.