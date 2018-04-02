137 child influenza deaths reported this season

(WAND) - If you thought flu season was over, think again.

The CDC is warning the flu is not over, although it says reports of a second wave of influenza are not quite accurate.

Parents of young children are warned to remain watchful. Washing hands and limiting contact with anyone who may be sick or getting sick is encouraged.

Doctors said they are seeing more cases of a strain that is worse for young children. 137 pediatric deaths have been reported this flu season, with four deaths reported recently.

Overall flu activity across the country is done, but numbers of cases are still high in Alaska, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wyoming.

The CDC said a second round of flu in late winter or early spring is common.

This year's vaccine protected 42 percent of people against getting influenza B bad enough to go to the doctor.