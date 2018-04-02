Scientists say they've discovered new human organ

(WAND) - A report from NBC says scientists think they have discovered a previously unknown human organ.

They say it is one of the biggest in the human body and could provide advancements in our understandings of cancer and other diseases.

Research published in the journal Scientific Reports says a network of connective tissues and fluid-filled compartments called the interstitium is a full organ, meaning a group of tissues that perform a specialized task.

The interstitium is found just below the skin and in the digestive, respiratory, and urinary systems.

Scientists say better understanding it can help track the spread of cancers and other diseases, because interstitial fluid is the source of lymph, which dispatches white blood cells.

Whether the interstitium is an actual organ will have to be determined by further research.