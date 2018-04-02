Pinwheel Garden brings awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Crisis Nursery is creating a garden of pinwheels to raise awareness.

Nursery staff, children, and guests are "planting" the pinwheels in the front yard of the Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery at noon Monday.

More pinwheels will be added throughout the month with a minimum donation of $10. Residents are encouraged to recognize a parent, sibling, teacher, or anyone who helped them during their childhood.

The Crisis Nursery provides short-term emergency care for children through age six when families are in crisis. Classes and counseling are offered free of charge. They care for around 2,200 children every year.

