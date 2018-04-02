Early April forecast not optimal for farmers

(WAND) - Farmers anxious to get in the field will have to wait as the forecast looks uncooperative to start April.

After a soggy end to March, several inches of snow April 1 and below average temperatures look to further hinder planting operations, according to WAND-TV ag expert Dave Brown. Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says more rain is expected throughout the week, especially April 3. Del Rosso says about 1" of rain is possible Tuesday with the only dry days this week looking to be Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

However, with high temperatures expected to be in the 40s those days, Brown says activities will be limited. He says a stretch of several days with sunny and warm is needed for any field work to begin.

As it stands now, Del Rosso says that does not look likely in the next 7 days. And looking long range, temperatures are forecast to remain below average though at least mid-April which could cause delays in planting.