Lincoln City Council considers quarter million in funding for new police headquarters

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The city council is considering the approval of $249,000 for the new Lincoln Police headquarters.

The council is expected to vote next week. The first bid up for approval has to do with constructing a parking lot behind the former Jefferson School building north of Sixth St. between Adams and Jackson.

The low bidder for that project is Professional Pavement Maintenance Services LLC, of Lincoln with a project cost of $144,747.

That cost includes installing a concrete pole-barn floor on the east side of the lot. A garage would then be put in for storage and vehicle maintenance. There is a bid of $104,400 from Greiner Buildings, of Kewanee, Ill. for constructing a post-frame building.

This will all be on the council's agenda for April 2.