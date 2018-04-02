Buffett son criticizes President Donald Trump's border wall

Buffett son criticizes President Donald Trump's border wallPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Synthetic marijuana leads to death of Illinois resident
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Synthetic cannabis claim a life in Illinois.
-
Healthcare changes are coming to Illinois residents Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of thousands of Illinois residents with medicaid will have their coverage change Sunday when they’re transferred into a managed care program called HealthChoice Illinois.
-
Dog attack sends man to hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A man is in hospital care after a dog attacked him.
-
Millikin to introduce gender neutral bathrooms
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University has made a progressive move.
-
Stolen chameleon found dead in shallow grave
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police found a missing chameleon several weeks after someone stole it from a pet store.
-
Illinois Department of Corrections facing litigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Corrections is facing litigation for missing a payment on 4 prisoner transport busses.
-
Poster of online ad selling child for sex sentenced
HOUSTON (WAND) – A former Illinois man is going to prison for selling his daughter for sex on Craigslist.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
ISP conduct Operation Sauter for 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police conducted Operation Sauter on March 28 and March 29.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Synthetic marijuana leads to death of Illinois resident
-
Sunday Morning Forecast
-
Police find body early Friday morning
-
Dog attack sends man to hospital
-
Tackle Football Ban
-
Hard-working fire chief decides to step down
-
Police: Coach sent Snapchat messages to student
-
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
-
Accused bomber pursues lawsuit behind bars
-
Mister Softee store opens in Decatur
-
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-