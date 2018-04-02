More than 7,100 pounds of raw beef recalled

(WAND) - More than 7,100 pounds of raw beef products have been recalled after it was revealed it was produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.

7,146 pounds of beef were recalled by PFP Enterprises, LLC, who also does business as Texas Meat Packers out of Fort Worth, Texas.

The frozen and fresh beef items were produced on March 23-24, 2018.

These are the products subject to recall:

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of "BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS," with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18.

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of "PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS," with a case code of 36989 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18 and a use-by date of 03/23/19.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh "USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS," a packaging date of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh "USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS," a packaging date of 03/24/18, and a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248253 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 34715" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered March 30.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses related to the products.

Those with questions are tolled to call Shane Fresh, vice president of quality assurance for Patterson Foods at (817) 546-3561.