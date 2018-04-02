Police looking for suspects in Cross Construction burglary

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding the people responsible for a burglary at Cross Construction.

Cross Construction in the 3600 block of N. Countryview Rd. in Urbana was burglarized between 4:30 p.m. Wednesday March 6 and 6 a.m. March 7.

Construction trailers were broken into on the property and gas-powered saws and blowers were taken. The value of the stolen property is around $6,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers (21) 373-TIPS.