Agricultural photo contest open for IL youth

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A photo contest is now open for young photographers across the state to share their vision of agriculture.

The Cream of the Crop photo contest is open to Illinois students between the ages of 8 and 18. Top photos will be chose in three age based categories. Each student can submit up to two photos by June 26.

The contest is part of the Ag Invest program. Winning photos will be featured in Ag Invest marketing materials and the 2018 Illinois State Fair.

To learn more about the contest, click HERE.