Foreigner holds contest to let local choir sing with them at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Grammy Award winning rock band Foreigner is holding a contest to let a local choir sing with them on stage at the Illinois State Fair.

Middle and high school choirs are asked to try out for the opportunity to join the band during their August 12 performance at the fair.

Entrants must be a middle or high school choir or chorus in the Central Illinois area with a group of no more than 25. You can submit a video by clicking HERE.

The choir should be performing a Foreigner song. Entries should be received by 4 p.m. May 10.

The winning choir will be called up on stage during the state fair performance and will receive a $500 donation from the band to the school's music program.

Voting to choose the winning choir begins May 11 and runs through May 17. You can vote one time once a day. The video with the most votes will be announced on the Lynch and Liz Morning Show on May 18.