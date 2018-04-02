China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific

China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south PacificPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
More than 7,100 pounds of raw beef recalled
(WAND) - More than 7,100 pounds of raw beef products have been recalled after it was revealed it was produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.
-
Two drivers killed, child injured in head-on collision
CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two drivers died in a head-on collision in Clay County Saturday.
-
Synthetic marijuana leads to death of Illinois resident
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Synthetic cannabis claim a life in Illinois.
-
Scientists say they've discovered new human organ
(WAND) - A report from NBC says scientists think they have discovered a previously unknown human organ.
-
Mattoon man accused of beating small dog
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man is facing a charge of cruelty to animals.
-
Program lets donated food be exchanged for community service
DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - A program in Macon County in central Illinois allows those sentenced to community service to donate food instead.
-
Second death reported in synthetic Canabinoids use
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A second person has died after using synthetic Cannabinoids.
-
Decatur house hit by bullets
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur homeowner found two bullet holes in their home.
-
Foreigner holds contest to let local choir sing with them at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Grammy Award winning rock band Foreigner is holding a contest to let a local choir sing with them on stage at the Illinois State Fair.
-
Dog attack sends man to hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A man is in hospital care after a dog attacked him.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Synthetic marijuana leads to death of Illinois resident
-
Sunday Morning Forecast
-
Monday Morning Forecast
-
Police find body early Friday morning
-
Dog attack sends man to hospital
-
Tackle Football Ban
-
Police: Coach sent Snapchat messages to student
-
April 2 Farmer's Forecast
-
Second coach charged with inappropriate conduct involving student
-
Hard-working fire chief decides to step down
-
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-