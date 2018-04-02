Mattoon man accused of beating small dog

Posted:

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man is facing a charge of cruelty to animals.

43-year-old Jason Riddle is accused of beating a small dog with a broom in the 900 block of Piatt Ave. on March 31.

Riddle posted bond after his arrest and was released.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps