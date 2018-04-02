Apple proposing new emojis for people with disabilities

(WAND) - Apple is working on a proposal to introduce 13 new emojis to help better represent people with disabilities.

The new emojis include a person in a wheelchair, a service dog, a person with a cane and a hearing aid.

In Apples proposal they say "one in seven people around the world has some form of disability, whether that be a physical disability involving vision, hearing, or loss of physical motor skills, or a more hidden, invisible disability. The current selection of emoji provides a wide array of representations of people, activities, and objects meaningful to the general public, but very few speak to the life experiences of those with disabilities."

The company said they tried to be as inclusive as possible by picking four main categories, including deaf and hard of hearing, physical motor disabilities and hidden disabilities and blind and low vision. They also consulted with several organizations to come up with the proposal.