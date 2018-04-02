Champaign restaurants donating to United Way during Dine Untied Week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign restaurants are giving back to the community during Dine United Week.

The event runs from April 2 through April 7.

Nearly a dozen participating restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds from the week to the United Way of Champaign County.

Restaurants participating every day:

Culvers, S.Neil St., Champaign (Concrete Mixers)

Culver's, N. Prospect, Champaign (Concrete Mixers)

Einstein Bros. Bagels, N. Prospect, Champaign (All items)

Einstein Bros. Bagels, University Ave., Champaign (All items)

Hamilton Walker's (Goat Cheese Appetizer)

Nando Milano, downtown Champaign (Special pasta dish)

Watson's Shack & Rail (Table snacks)

Participating only Monday, April 2:

Salad Meister (All items)

Long Horn Steakhouse (All dinner items)

Participating only Tuesday, April 3: