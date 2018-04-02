Champaign restaurants donating to United Way during Dine Untied Week

Posted:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign restaurants are giving back to the community during Dine United Week.

The event runs from April 2 through April 7.

Nearly a dozen participating restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds from the week to the United Way of Champaign County.

Restaurants participating every day:

  • Culvers, S.Neil St., Champaign (Concrete Mixers)
  • Culver's, N. Prospect, Champaign (Concrete Mixers)
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels, N. Prospect, Champaign (All items)
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels, University Ave., Champaign (All items)
  • Hamilton Walker's (Goat Cheese Appetizer)
  • Nando Milano, downtown Champaign (Special pasta dish)
  • Watson's Shack & Rail (Table snacks)

Participating only Monday, April 2:

  • Salad Meister (All items)
  • Long Horn Steakhouse (All dinner items)

Participating only Tuesday, April 3:

  • Manzella's Italian Patio (Lunch Italian Beef)
  • Rosati's Pizza of Urbana (All items)
