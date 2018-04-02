Kids help zoo keepers feed wolves in enrichment program

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): Several kids had a howling good breakfast this morning at the Scovill Zoo.

The program is called "Breakfast with a Keeper".

The kids helped the keepers feed the wolves at the zoo, hiding meat around the exhibit while the wolves were in a different area.

The zoo says these kinds of programs help engage kids with animals and the environment.

"I think it's awesome to have the kids here because some of those kids knew more about wolves than I did," Ken Frye, Director of the Scovill Zoo, says. "But just to have them have that knowledge, have that passion at such a young age, you know, they're going to be the champions for these animals when they grow up."

One local mom says her 9-year-old son loves coming to the zoo, and that she got a lot out of the program as well.

"I thought it was a great program," Emily Cleary, a program attendee, says. "It was neat to be inside the exhibit and really be up close and personal and see their little den. It was a really neat experience."

The Scovill Zoo opens for the season this Saturday, April 7th.