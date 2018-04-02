Two drivers killed, child injured in head-on collision

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two drivers died in a head-on collision in Clay County Saturday.

State police were called to US Route 50 at Heather Lane, east of Flora around 4:30 p.m.

A witness told officers a Ford Ranger driven by 36-year-old Steven Hostettler of Clay City left the westbound lane and entered the eastbound lane, into the path of a GMC Sierra driven by 44-year-old Jimmie Vaughn of Flora.

They collided head-on. Both Hostettler and Vaughn died at the scene.

An 8-year-old little girl in Vaughn's vehicle was rushed to Clay County Hospital. Police have not released the extent of her injuries.