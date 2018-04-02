Second death reported in synthetic Canabinoids use

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A second person has died after using synthetic Cannabinoids.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the person experienced severe bleeding after using the fake weed, which goes by names like Spice or K2.

56 people across the state, including two who died, have reported severe bleeding linked to synthetic Cannabinoid usage.

All cases have required hospitalization for symptoms like coughing up blood, blood in the urine, severe bloody nose, and bleeding gums.

Nine have tested positive for brodifacoum, a lethal anticoagulant often used in rat poison.