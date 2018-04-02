Buffett releases border security book

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett calls for better border security in a book to be released this week.

In the book, called, Our 50-State Border Crisis, Buffett links the country’s opioid crisis with drug smuggling at the border with Mexico and calls for a “realistic, effective and bipartisan approach to fighting cartels, strengthening our national security, and tackling the roots of the chaos south of the border,” according to the book’s publishers.

A WAND crew recently met with Buffett on the border as part of a special report to be aired in the coming weeks.

“The one thing about the cartel and the guys moving people across this border and drugs across this border is they are very flexible people and they're well-financed,” Buffett said, “So we're fighting a very difficult battle down here on the border."

During the interview, Buffett expressed skepticism about building a wall to maintain border security.

“Anything that’s a solid wall is a mistake,” Buffett said. “By building a solid wall, you can’t see what’s on the other side, so you can let them stage on the other side. You cannot monitor their movements on the other side.”