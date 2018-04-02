Sangamon Co. Clerk offers mobile unit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Clerk’s office is launching a new effort to help people outside the city access important documents.

From April through July, the clerk’s office will run a Mobile Vital Records Unit, holding office hours in fourteen communities around the county.

“We're a large county,” said County Clerk Don Gray. “From border to border down to the county building, you can be anywhere from 25 to 30 miles (away). There are individuals that have difficulty traveling, have disabilities that make it difficult for them to be more mobile than they should be."

The unit will allow people to obtain documents like birth and death records on the spot.

“We've become a very busy society,” Gray said. “Time is a precious resource, and finding an efficient, quick route to be serviced through government services is important."

You can find a full list of times and locations for the new service below.