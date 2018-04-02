Crisis nursery in Springfield serves 2,000+

Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Pinwheels blow in the wind outside of the Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery symbolizing child abuse and neglect prevention.

The nursery operates 24-7 everyday of the year. In fiscal year 2017 the nursery served hundreds of at risk children.

“We provided care for over two-thousand kids in crisis,” Interim Director Jessica Hargan told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “Whether that be medical crisis, domestic violence, homelessness, we provided a safe place for those kids.”

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. For every $10 donated during the month to the crisis nursery an additional pinwheel will be planted out front of its building located at 1011 N. 7th Street in Springfield.

While the nursery receives some money from the state and United Way the facility depends on private donations from individuals and businesses in Sangamon County.

On Monday, the nursery had 4 children it was serving. It has the capacity to help 10 children on a daily basis.