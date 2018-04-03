Panera warns of online data breach

St. Louis, Mo. (KSDK) -- If you've ever placed an online order for Panera, your info may have been leaked by the website.

The security news website Krebsonsecurity first reported the data leak. The security website says Panerabread.com leaked names, emails, addresses and the last four digits of customers credit card numbers.

The info had been readily available on the website for eight months, the security site says. It was removed by the St. Louis-based company Monday.

Panera released the following statement in response to the report:

Panera takes data security very seriously and this issue is resolved. Following reports today of a potential problem on our website, we suspended the functionality to repair the issue. Our investigation is continuing, but there is no evidence of payment card information nor a large number of records being accessed or retrieved. Our investigation to date indicates that fewer than 10,000 consumers have been potentially affected by this issue and we are working diligently to finalize our investigation and take the appropriate next steps.