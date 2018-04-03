Neighbor called hero after saving woman from fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A neighbor is being called a hero after a fire broke out in a Springfield home Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 1900 block of South 7th Street for a structure fire, around 9 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they found smoke and fire coming from the home.

Springfield City Fire Marshall, J. Chris Richmond, tells WAND News, a couple lives in the home and the husband had left for work earlier in the morning.

Richmond believes the wife was in the kitchen cooking when the fire started setting the smoke alarm off. The family has a security system that sends alerts to cell phones when any alarms go off. The husband got the alert at work and could not get a hold of his wife so he called a neighbor.

The neighbor then ran to the home seeing smoke and flames and kicked in the door, pulling the woman out. Another neighbor saw the action, and assisted getting into the home before firefighters arrived.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, but Richmond says, "this man is credited with likely saving this woman's life."

Fire officials say the home is not a complete loss and was contained to the kitchen.