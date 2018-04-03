Flooding causes road, college closures

(WAND) – Multiple roads have closed across central Illinois due to high water and flooding.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency reports that nearly 6.5 inches of rain has fallen in Charleston, with 3 inches having fallen in less than two hours.

High water has led to the closure of Il-316 between Mattoon and Charleston. This flood also caused Lake Land College in Mattoon to close for the day.

Firefighters were called out to the area of 2nd and Oklahoma for flooding at 11:30 a.m. They say a total of five homes had to be evacuated and 11 people were evacuated by boat. There were also two other evacuations made during the same time frame.

Several other roads in Coles County have been reported as covered with water as well.

Coles County Emergency Management officials urges drivers not to drive through flooded roadways or past closed roadways signs.

Central Illinois has been placed under a Marginal and Slight risk for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center for later this afternoon, as more thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday night.