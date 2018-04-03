3 arrested for fleeing police, firing gun

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested three people after shots fired led to a chase in Danville.

According to Danville police, an officer was on patrol near Main and Kentucky street and heard shots being fired from a silver colored vehicle. The officer tried to stop the vehicle but the driver sped away and refused to stop.

Other offers began to assist and the car stopped near Collett and Madison streets and several people got out of the car and fled on foot. The driver stayed in the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Devin Villarreal. Officers chased down the other suspects and were able to arrest 19-year-old Jodavious L. Jones and 19-year-old Tyree M. Johnson.

According to police two firearms were found at the scene.

Villareal was preliminarily charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm (UUW) and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer. Jones was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, UUW by a felon and obstructing and resisting a police officer. Johnson was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, UUW and obstructing and resisting a police officer.

All three men wrere booked in the Vermillion County Jail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.