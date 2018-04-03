Stella Artrois recalls beer

(WAND) - Stella Artois is recalling some packs of 11.2-ounce bottles because they may contain glass particles.

The beer company announced the voluntary recall saying a packaging flaw could cause a small piece of glass to fall into the beer. They company also says the issue originated with a third-party producer and less than 1 percent of the glass bottles sold in the United States are affected.

The recall applies to Stella Artois 6-, 12-, 18- and 24-packs, "Best of Belgium" multi-packs and Stella Artois Légère 6- and 12-packs.

To learn which bottle codes indicate the beer may be affected, visit this website.