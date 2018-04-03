Police: Car sped away after gunshots

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Three suspects stand accused of firing gunshots and leading police on a high-speed chase.

At about 3:40 p.m. on April 1, police say they heard gunshots coming from a silver car near the intersection of Main and Kentucky streets in Danville. Officers say they followed the car after it sped away from an attempted traffic stop, with other police cars joining in on the chase.

Police say they finally stopped the car before two people in it stepped out and ran on foot. Officers arrested Jodavious Jones and Tyree Johnson, both 19, near the car and in the area of Collett and Madison streets. They say the driver, 22-year-old Devin Villarreal, did not leave the car.

All three suspects face charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Jones and Johnson are charged with obstructing and resisting and police officer, while Villarreal faces a count of aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

The suspects are in custody at the Danville Public Safety Building.

Danville police want any witnesses who might have information on the case to call them at (217)431-2250.