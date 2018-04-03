Police: Search on for gunpoint robbery suspects

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A manhunt is underway for men who police say robbed a gas station store.

Police say it happened after 9 p.m. Monday at Phillips 66 Gas Station, located in the 600 block of S. Bowman Ave, in Danville. They say the armed men had on dark clothing and wore masks over their faces.

Officers say the men showed handguns to a worker and stole cash from the drawer before running from the scene in an eastbound direction. The robbery did not end with any injuries.

Police want anyone with information on the crime to call them at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers is also taking tips at (217)446-TIPS.

Police say the robbery remains under investigation on Tuesday.