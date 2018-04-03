Illinois Bicentennial Wine announced

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois is celebrating their Bicentennial and it wouldn't be complete without a Bicentennial Wine. 

The Illinois Grape Growers & Vintners Alliance partnered with Illinois Bicentennial Commission and the Illinois Department of Agriculture announced that Illinois-grown Rose is the officials wine of the Illinois Bicentennial. However, they are doing it with a twist and have piked wines from several Illinois wineries to represent Illinois' birthday. 

Each wine went through a quality assurance evaluation process to qualify to be named the Bicentennial Wine. Below is the list of the first round of Rose selections: 

  • Alto Vineyards, Alto Pass, IL, for their 2017 Rosato
  •  August Hill Winery, Utica, IL, for their Chambourcin Rosé and their La Belle Rosé
  •  Blue Sky Winery, Makanda, IL, for their Rosé Wine
  •  Danenberger Family Vineyards, New Berlin, IL, for their LoveLocks 2017 Chambourcin Dry Rosé
  •  Galena Cellars Winery, Galena, IL, for their Chambourcin Rosé, Frontenac gris, Vineyard Rosé
  •  Hidden Lake Winery, Aviston, IL, for their Chambourcin Rosé
  •  Kite Hill Winery, Carbondale, IL, for their Rosé
  •  Massbach Winery, Elizabeth, IL, for their 2017 Sunrise Red Rosé Wine
  •  Prairie State Winery, Genoa, IL, for their Chambourcin Rosé
  •  Spirit Knob, Ursa, IL, for their Day's End
  •  StarView Winery, Cobden, IL, for their Dry Rosé
  •  Twelve Oaks Winery, Carlyle, IL, for their Chambourcin Rosé
  •  West of Wise Winery, Petersburg, IL, for their Rosé
