Illinois Bicentennial Wine announced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois is celebrating their Bicentennial and it wouldn't be complete without a Bicentennial Wine.

The Illinois Grape Growers & Vintners Alliance partnered with Illinois Bicentennial Commission and the Illinois Department of Agriculture announced that Illinois-grown Rose is the officials wine of the Illinois Bicentennial. However, they are doing it with a twist and have piked wines from several Illinois wineries to represent Illinois' birthday.

Each wine went through a quality assurance evaluation process to qualify to be named the Bicentennial Wine. Below is the list of the first round of Rose selections: