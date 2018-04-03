Major donations help Millikin get new baseball facility

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new baseball field is coming to Millikin University in Spring 2019. The new field will be the new home to the Big Blue baseball program.

The new facility was made possible with a $4 million contribution from Millikin University Emeritus Trustee Gary Workman and his family, as well as $500,000 in gifts from Millikin Emeriti Trustees Mark and Bob Stanley and Millikin Trustee Tom Harrington and his wife, Cordia.

“The generosity from these three families marks a transformative stage for Millikin. Their enormous loyalty and confidence in the vision we have for growth at Millikin and their positive leadership are great blessings to the University, and offer the acceleration of purpose and energy which will further enhance the positive momentum at Millikin,” said Millikin University President Dr. Patrick White.

Millikin said the new facility will be located just south of the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. They plan to include an all-artificial turf field, stadium seating, clubhouse, lights, press box, concessions and batting cages.

Millikin will be the only school in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin with an on-campus baseball only facility with a turf field and a clubhouse.

“I am humbled by these kind gifts and I am excited for all the joy it will bring to the future baseball," said Millikin Director of Athletics Dr. Craig White.

The Workman family also donated $2 million to Millikin's new softball field and made a lead gift for upgrades at Frank M. Lindsay Field.

“We believe that the addition of on-campus athletic facilities aids in the recruitment of student-athletes and also increases the enjoyment of campus life for all students. We were pleased with how well the new softball field turned out and look forward to construction of the baseball field,” said Workman.