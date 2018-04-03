Suspected shooter is dead at scene of YouTube headquarters

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (WAND) – Police say the suspected shooter at YouTube's headquarters is dead.

In a tweet, San Bruno police confirmed they’re dealing with an active shooter at 901 Cherry Ave., which is the home of YouTube in San Bruno. Officers are telling people to stay away from the area.

NBC Bay Area reports several people are in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for treatment. Another four to five patients are expected at Stanford Medical Center.

YouTube employees have evacuated from the building.

Police confirmed the suspect is female.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

San Bruno's city manager confirmed 911 calls are describing an active shooter at the YouTube building.

More details are unknown at this time.

