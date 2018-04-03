Rauner looking for schools to participate in Bicentennial Stem Fusion

CHICAGO (WAND) - The Bicentennial Stem Fusion campaign wants to award Illinois schools with a unique technology curriculum.

The governor's office wants to award 25 schools across the state with a 3-year technology program as a signature legacy project of the Bicentennial Celebration.

The highly renowned IMSA Fusion program presents a unique curriculum for middle school teachers to inspire 4th through 8th graders to study math and science and pursue careers in technology, medicine, education and business. The effort is a partnership with the Illinois Math and Science Academy.

Applications for the schools is April 13. Applications can be submitted, by clicking here.

IMSA Fusion is a teacher professional development and student STEM enrichment program. IMSA Fusion places a special emphasis on students who are historically underrepresented in those areas.