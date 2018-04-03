Chatham police continue to investigate possible school threat

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Chatham are investigating after they were made aware of a school threat on Friday.

Police were made aware of a potential threat discovered at Glenwood High School by school officials. According to school officials, threatening messages and disturbing images were found in the school.

Chatham police say they are seriously investigating that threat. They have interviews students, school employees and will review school security footage. They have also requested the help of other state and federal agencies to aid in the investigation.

Police say at this time they have found no evidence that the threat is not credible.

The investigation is on going and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Chatham Police Department at 217-428-2453.