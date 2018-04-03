Car found in ditch; driver charged with DUI

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State troopers arrested a wanted man after they say he drove under the influence.

Troopers say they found a car in a ditch along Interstate 74 eastbound and at mile post 198.5. That location was just three miles away from a construction zone.

State police say 31-year-old Danville man Contrelius Sloan was the driver. He was sitting in the front seat with the car’s motor running at the time of his arrest.

Sloan is facing charges of aggravated DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and several other charges. Police say he was wanted on a warrant.

He is now behind bars in the Vermilion County Jail.