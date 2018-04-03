Illini land commitment from four-star California wing

CHAMPAIGN -- As recently as March 1st, Illinois' 2018 recruiting class stood at exactly one member, albeit a big one: five-star point guard Ayo Dosunmu.



Now barely a month later, that class could check into a game as a complete unit, with five commitments in total.



Head coach Brad Underwood's latest recruit is 6-foot-6 leaper Tevian Jones, a wing from California who chose Illinois over western powers Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Cal and Nevada. Jones hails from Culver City, Calif. and is ranked No. 117 in the country according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.



The Illini will carry at least nine underclassmen into the 2018-19 season, with the potential for at least two more assuming the roster holds as is.



[Click for Tevian Jones' highlights while playing for the Cal Supreme AAU program on the EYBL circuit.]



ROSTER BREAKDOWN (2018-19)



Senior

G Aaron Jordan



Junior

F Kipper Nichols



Sophomores

G Trent Frazier

G Da'Monte Williams

F Matic Vesel

F Greg Eboigbodin



Freshmen

G Ayo Dosunmu

G Alan Griffin

F Tevian Jones

F Samba Kane

F Giorgi Bezhanishvili



Open scholarships: Two