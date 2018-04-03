Champaign's Caroline declares for NBA Draft

RENO -- Jordan Caroline was a terror in the Mountain West Conference this season, leading the Nevada Wolf Pack to the Sweet 16 with 17.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.



Now he'll try to do something that no one else has done in the history of Champaign High School basketball: make it to the NBA.



Caroline took one step in that direction on Tuesday when he released a statement on Twitter announcing he will test the draft waters.



"I want to say thank you to the University of Nevada, coaches, friends and my family," the tweet said. "After much thought and discussion I have decided to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft, but will not sign with an agent. Over the coming weeks I will continue to weigh my options to make the best decision. I feel so blessed to be in this position with this opportunity."



Because Caroline will not sign an agent, he will get experience in the pre-draft process and he will receive an evaluation from the league -- while still retaining the ability to return for his final season of eligibility if he doesn't like where he stands.



The former Champaign Central Maroon was named First Team All-Mountain West Conference as a redshirt junior this past season. He is not listed on the ESPN list of Top 151 prospects at the time of this article's release. He has one year of college eligibility remaining, after playing one season at Southern Illinois and two at Nevada.



Other players from the 217 area code who went on to have multi-year NBA careers include Tolono Unity's Brian Cardinal, the Lanphier trio of Andre Iguodala, Dave Robisch and Kevin Gamble (who each logged more than 10 years in the league), Lincoln's Brian Cook and Norman Cook, Effingham's Uwe Blab, Danville's Keon Clark, Clinton's Gene Vance and Charleston's Rex Morgan.