Possible tornado damages four Illinois farms

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A possible tornado caused damage to farms in Effingham County.

The storm came through on Tuesday afternoon, damaging four farms in the southwest part of the county. Debris could be seen littering the ground in some areas.

First responders tell WAND-TV the storm did not cause any injuries. They did not have an estimate for damage costs as of Tuesday night.

Effingham County deputies say the storm also caused a mobile home to flip over, causing damage they estimate to be a "total loss". They say it was unoccupied when the storm happened.

The storm arrived in Effingham County on a southwest to northeast path after moving out of Fayette County.

The National Weather Service has not said if the storm produced an actual tornado or only straight-line winds.