Portillo's offering 55-cent cake slices

(WAND) - Time to celebrate! Portillo's is offering 55-cent cake slices for a limited time.

In honor of the brand's 55th anniversary, all locations are offering 55-cent slices of Portillo's Famous Chocolate Cake with the purchase of an entree.

Portillo's opened in Villa Park, Ill. in 1963. Now, they have more than 50 locations in several states.

The offer is available while supplies last.