Rantoul man arrested, charged with string of armed robberies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man has been arrested and is being charged in a string of armed robberies around Champaign County.

39-year-old Marcellus Ward is charged with armed robbery after he was arrested on April 3 by Champaign Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Police believe he is responsible for three armed robberies, two on March 29 at an Urbana post office and a Champaign CVS, and one on March 31 at a Champaign Woodforest National Bank.

The robberies remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.